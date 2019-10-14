Nominations are open!

hit92.9 are proud sponsors of the 7NEWS West Australian Young Achiever of the Year!

Do you know an amazing young Western Australian? Now's your chance to shine the spotlight on them with the 7NEWS Young Achievers Awards WA!

You can nominate someone under 29 for their achievements. There are so many categories to choose from including Trades Business, Agriculture, Community Service & Volunteering, Leadership, Regional Service, Arts and Culture, Youth groups, Sports & Innovation!

The Awards are to acknowledge, encourage and promote the achievements of all young people. The finalists will even win a share in $20,000 in prizes!

Nominations close 11th December 2019 with the Presentation Night being held on 29th May 2020.

Nominate here.