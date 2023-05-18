North Melbourne Coach Alastair Clarkson Steps Down Indefinitely

North Melbourne senior coach Alastair Clarkson will step away from the club effective immediately to focus on his physical and emotional wellbeing.

The club confirmed Clarkson’s decision in a media release on Thursday, adding assistant coach Brett Ratten will fill in as interim coach.

North Melbourne president Sonja Hood said the “club is providing its full support” to Clarkson “commends” him for putting his health first.

“Everyone involved has been deeply affected by the Hawthorn investigation and the burden on Alastair has been significant.



“We will give Alastair whatever time he needs to restore his health and look forward to welcoming him back when he is fully fit.

“We have strong leaders at our club who will step up and support and coach our team while Alastair spends time focusing on his health.



“We are fortunate to have someone of Brett Ratten’s experience and capability to coach the team in the interim.”

The club requested media respected Clarkson and his family’s privacy during this time.

Clarkson stepping away comes just after nine rounds at the Kangaroos’ helm and only a few months after he first stepped away – prior to even coaching a match – when the were made about the Hawthorn Football Club.

