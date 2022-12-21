The Artist Who Was Meant To Record Miley Cyrus' Hit Wrecking Ball

Miley Cyrus' Wrecking Ball turns 10 in 2023 and has been streamed over half a billion times.

However, the song was originally written for Beyonce!

One of the track's writers, Mozalla, was also working with Beyonce and Miley... and played the former Hannah Montana star an early version of the song, who ended up landing the track over Queen Bey.

Wrecking Ball's lyrics were about a breakup Mozalla was in the middle of, and Miley could relate.

"I'd never been in a situation where I'd been so inspired by someone else and their story," Miley says in Behind the Hits.

"It was almost like therapy for both of us."

Hear the full story of the song on Behind the Hits below...

