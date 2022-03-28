Learn How To Do Your Makeup From Drag Queens!

Believe it or not, RuPaul's Drag Race: Down Under stars Art Simone and Etcetera Etcetera wear makeup. We know?! We were just as shocked!

So it seems fitting that as the gals get ready to cruise around the country on their 19 date national tour, As Seen On TV, they are revealing all their top trade secrets in a series of intimate Backstage Beauty School workshops this June and July – and the best part is anyone can snatch a spot!

As a little taste of what's to come, here are each of their top 3 tips for nailing your glam.

ART SIMONE:

PRIME TIME BABY!

Priming your face before makeup is an essential step for the best results, it gives you a fresh and primed canvas ready to compliment all your fave products. It also helps with the longevity of your makeup, as there is an extra barrier between your skin and the makeup - so it’ll be much longer before you begin to look crusty, dusty and disgusty! Right now I’m loving the NYX Plump Right Back Primer & Serum combo!

INVEST IS BEST

While I don’t think you have to spend much on makeup to turn a killer look (I could make a mona lisa out of a face paint kit) BUT sometimes it's nice to work smarter, not harder. Spend some extra dosh on some key items to help speed up your makeup process and get some more bang for your buck! I like to splash out on a great foundation and face powder but find you can save on more affordable products like shadows, lipsticks and blush! It’s all about balance.

FROM ANGLE TO ANGEL!

Makeup is all about angles, you can really transform and compliment your natural features with a few little tweaks in the direction you apply your makeup. For an instant facelift, I always angle my contour, eye makeup, liner and brows upwards and out. It helps lift the face and makes you look super sleek - if you struggle with picturing this, I like to imagine I’ve got a ponytail and am pulling everything up towards that on top of my head (side note: a super tight and sleek pony can also give you a bit of lift too!). If you angle your makeup downwards, you tend to look sad and bland… and if you smile... well it can be terribly confusing - Apply that makeup up, out and away baby!

ETCETERA ETCETERA:

STAY CLASSY AUSTRALIA

Sometimes bigger, isn't necessarily better! Drag makeup is about finding the most effective way to transform your face and being bold with the aesthetic you are trying to achieve. Having clean, sharp, classic makeup can really shine on stage!

IT RUBS THE LOTION INTO ITS SKIN

Take care of your skin! From someone who wears heavy make-up more than the average person, it takes a toll! And you need to be kind on your complexion to be able to stretch your artistry to new heights.

SHIMMY SHIMMY!

Contouring isn't everything! I love highlighter/shimmer. People get scared to use it, but it adds so much dimension to the face! Go forth and shine bright like a diamond.

Tickets for Art and Etcetera’s Backstage Beauty School are on sale now. Presented by NYX Professional Makeup, it’s a front-row seat to the exact techniques two industry legends (with very different styles!) use to transform themselves. Plus, you’ll even walk away with some free beauty swag – GAG!

Spots are strictly limited though so be sure to secure yours quick. For all the dates and locations, or to purchase tickets for both Backstage Beauty School and the hilarious drag extravaganza As Seen On TV tour, head to: www.asseenontvtour.com

