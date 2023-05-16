Prince Andrew Refusing To Vacate His Home Despite Orders From The King

Prince Andrew has refused to vacate his 40-hectare Windsor home after living there for more than two decades.

According to the Mail, the Duke of York is now on a collision course with his brother, King Charles III, after the king requested him to leave the property.

The newly crowned King cut Prince Andrew’s annual allowance of £249,000 ($467,000) earlier this year, meaning he no longer can afford the 30-room mansion.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

It is believed King Charles wants to move his brother from the Royal Lodge, which he lives in with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, to Prince Harry’s former home, Frogmore Cottage.

The Queen Mother once occupied the Royal Lodge, and Prince Andrew moved into the Grade-II listed house in Windsor Great Park after she passed away in 2002.

Prince Andrew had signed a 75-year lease agreement with the Crown Estate in 2003.

An unnamed friend of Prince Andrew told the Mail on Sunday, “He is so fragile. He’s refusing to see anybody.”

“This has been his family home for the past 20 years. Is it really sensible to kick him out?

“He’s concerned that now the coronation is over, the knives are out. He’s worried that the royals might even turn off the utilities to get him out of there. But we’re dealing with human beings, not real estate,” they added.

It has been reported that the negotiation over Royal Lodge began under the region of the late Queens, is continuing.

Prince Andrew is understood to be frustrated that talks are taking place between officials instead of brothers.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.