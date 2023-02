It's the show everyone is talking about and now previous MAFS contestants/brides/grooms(?) are coming forward to have their say now they're out of contract.

One of those is Holly from last year's line-up! She had a thing or two to tell Mike E and Emma when she caught up with them on RNB Fridays Radio...

Are you watching the show? What did you think?

Check out more of Mike E and Emma on RNB Fridays Radio below!