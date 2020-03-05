Nicole Scherzinger Reveals Pussycat Dolls 'Bootcamp' For Reunion Return

As the Pussycat Dolls stepped their well heeled feet onto the World Famous Rooftop, it had the crowd wondering just how they got into SUCH great shape ahead of their tour. Like come on, the girls look younger than what they did ten years ago!

Nicole Scherzinger sat down with the one and only Ash London to talk about the reunion, coming back to Australia and the bootcamp she and the girls get into as it gets closer to their tour.

The Pussycat Dolls hit the roof all thanks to McDonalds and you can get your hands on their new single 'React' here.