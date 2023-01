It's a new year and a new Miley and the singer is back with a new track that is set to be a worldwide smash called 'Flowers'.

We couldn't help but notice a few sassy moments that screamed out the track is all about her ex Liam Hemsworth, so we've made a note of them for you below!

Check out the video below and get your hands on 'Flowers' here.

Grab the FREE LiSTNR app for more music news now...