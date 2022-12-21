Taylor Swift Reveals The Brutal Meaning Of Her Darkest Hit

Taylor Swift has revealed exactly what was behind that iconic line ‘It’s me, Hi! I’m the problem, it’s me!...

The chorus of her hit Anti-Hero launched countless memes and Tik Tok videos this year.

On New Music with Linda Marigliano’s biggest stars of 2022 special, Taylor explains the song’s lyrics.

“It really encapsulates the darkest corners of your mind when you can’t sleep,” Taylor says, “playing out a dismal version of your dark future, being afraid of what everyone thinks about you.”

