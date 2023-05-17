NZ Police To Enter Hostel Following Suspicious Fire That Killed Six People

Police are set to enter the remains of the hostel which burnt down killing six people in Wellington, New Zealand earlier this week.

New Zealand police have since confirmed that the fire is being treated as suspicious.

Fire crews are expected to enter the burnt-out hostel today to investigate whether alarms went off.

Police have not yet confirmed whether the fire was deliberately lit.

Acting District Commander Dion Bennett said there are still a lack of answers as investigations into the tragedy are ongoing.

"We know there are a huge number of questions that people will have. Right now we do not have the answer to all those questions but we will keep you informed,” he said.

"What we would ask is that we do not speculate until we know the facts and until we know the facts, that requires that scene examination.

"At this stage, the fire is unexplained and police have brought in specialist investigators and teams from around the country to support the Wellington district ... to resolve this."

At this point in time, there are still several people unaccounted for with at least six people confirmed dead.

