It's the show everyone is talking about and in particular Jasmine's Only Fans. So when Mike E and Emma caught up with Tash from The Bachelors, she dropped some truth bombs.

She may have sensationally walked out of the mansion, but listen below for some tea PLUS the awkward moment when she's asked if on the show for the right reasons...

Listen to Mike E and Emma on RNB Fridays Radio on the FREE LiSTNR app now...