Ashanti Reveals Her Fave Song To Perform Ahead Of Fridayz Live
We knew it!
She's an international household name and about to make her way down under for the Fridayz Live tour and when Ashanti caught up with Mike E and Emma on RnB Fridays Radio, she revealed her favourite song to perform...
Have you got your tickets to Fridayz Live yet? Don't miss an epic line-up including Macklemore, TLC, Akon, Craig David, Ashanti, Shaggy, Jay Sean, Dru Hill, Lumidee, Havana Brown, YO! Mafia and Fridayz Live will be hosted by Abbie Chatfield & Fatman Scoop!
Get yours here.
Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!