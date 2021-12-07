Here Are Three Queer Aussie Acts You're Gonna Love Listening To

LOVE

Article heading image for Here Are Three Queer Aussie Acts You're Gonna Love Listening To

The Australian LGBTQIA+ queer music scene is as colourful as the Pride flag. As we celebrate the incredible talent that we have in our country, Entertainment Reporter Justin Hill caught up with three acts that we're loving.

Check out the full chat with all Nik Navy, Dirty Versachi and Sarah Wolfe below.

Nik Navy

You can check out Nik's music here

Sarah Wolfe

You can check out Sarah's music here

Dirty Versachi

You can listen to Dirty's music here.

7 December 2021

