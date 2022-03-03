Trans TikTok Star AJ Clementine Drops Major Pride Collab

As the Mardi Gras festival spreads love and glitter in 2022 and as the parade creeps closer, it's the time of the year to show love for ourselves and those who are close to us.

Now Aussie Trans TikTok star AJ Clementine has teamed up with Sunglass Hut to help spread the love this festival, dropping a gorge collab with Doodad + Fandango!

AJ caught up with Entertainment Reporter Justin Hill to talk about what the collab means to her.

In the lead up to the internationally recognised Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade, the limited-edition sunglass chain is available as a gift with purchase over $300 from selected Sunglass Hut stores.

Sunglass Hut are also contributing 15% of the sales of new full-priced frames over $300 with a Doodad + Fandango gift with purchase to charity Twenty10 which supports LGBTQIA+ through a broad range of services including housing, counselling, social groups and mental health support services.

If you're in Sydney, make sure you check out some of the activations Sunglass Hut are putting on to celebrate our LGBTQIA+ community:

WHERE: Sunglass Hut George Street Flagship Store

Shop 4-5, Ground Floor, 413 - 421 George Street, Sydney

Thursday 03 March, 2022: BEATS BY DJ CHARLIE VILLAS

4.30PM - 7.00PM

DJ Charlie Villas will be serving up good times inside the Sunglass Hut flagship store! The bonafide music lover will be pumping hits and getting the party started with beats to amp up the energy this festival.

Friday 04 March, 2022: GELATO MESSINA POP UP

12.30PM - 3.30PM

Experience Australia’s favourite gelato! You’re invited to enjoy a complimentary scoop of the bespoke ‘Unicorn’ gelato and crowd-pleaser, Strawberry and Cream.

Saturday 05 March, 2022: GLITTER & SPARKLE: MAKEUP TOUCH UPS

11.00AM - 2.00PM

Get Mardi Gras ready with glittering rainbow makeup touch-ups by Blow Bar Co. Think: glitter, jewels and a touch of sparkle to complete your parade day look!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!