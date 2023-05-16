Multiple Children Remain In Hospital With “Traumatic” Injuries After Bus Crash

Warning: some of the content in this article and distress readers.

Seven children remain in hospital, one in intensive care, six others in a serious condition, following a bus crash on Melbourne’s western fringe on Tuesday.

Police understand the bus left Exford Primary School about 3.30pm and attempted to turn right onto Murphys Road from Exford Road when a truck crashed into its back, rolling the bus onto its side.

The bus was carrying 45 children, leaving several seriously injured, with the Royal Melbourne Hospital reporting full and partial amputations, head injuries, spinal injuries and glass shard lacerations among injuries sustained.

"The children have suffered multiple and traumatic injuries including partial and complete amputations of arms, multiple crushed limb injuries, severe lacerations to head and body, head injuries, glass shard injuries and three patients are currently receiving spinal support," Royal Melbourne Hospital CEO Bernadette McDonald said.

"Some of these patients will require returns to theatres and multiple surgeries in the coming days and coming weeks."

The hospital said many of the injured children will require long-term rehabilitation.

Nine children were admitted to hospital between the ages of five and 11 years old. Two of the children were discharged on Tuesday night.

The driver of the truck, a 49-year-old man, stopped at the crash and continues to assist police with their investigations.

He suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

He remained in police custody on Wednesday morning and is expected to be interviewed sometime during the day.

