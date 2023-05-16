Six Dead, Many Missing Following Wellington Hostel Fire

At least six people are dead and many still unaccounted for after a “worst nightmare” fire at a hostel in Wellington, New Zealand.

The Loafers Lodge hostel in Newtown was engulfed in flames overnight, with 52 people taken out of the building when authorities were notified at 12.15am New Zealand time.

It’s understood around 90 people were inside the building when the fire broke out, leaving around 19 unaccounted for at the time of publishing.

Five people were taken to hospital, one in a serious condition, with many others were treated at the scene.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins thanked the efforts of firefighters, but feared the total death toll could rise.

"Firefighters ... have been putting themselves in harm's way over the last however many hours in order to try and get people out of the building and to try and get the fire out," he said.

“It’s a really concerning development and obviously our thoughts will be with all the firefighters involved and all the victims of the terrible tragedy that’s unfolding.”

More than 10 fire vehicles attended to the emergency, with the blaze put out after 6am.

Authorities are now investigating the cause of the fire.

