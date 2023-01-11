CONFIRMED: Eminem Is Working On An 8 Mile TV Series

In some epic news today, we have confirmation that a spin-off TV series based on the film about Eminem's life, '8 Mile' is in the works!

Get all of the details on who is producing it and when you can see it PLUS a sneak peek at the new 'Grease' series in the latest ep of The Streaming Service below (skip to 0.33 for the 8 Mile news).

Need more TV and movie recommendations? How about news on Sarah Michelle Gellar's return to the Buffy reboot?

Subscribe to The Streaming Service on the LiSTNR app or hear more below...