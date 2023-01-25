Paris Hilton Announces Birth Of Baby Boy

Paris Hilton has become a mother, welcoming a baby boy with her husband Carter Reum, via a surrogate.

The Simple Life star and socialite announced her baby’s arrival on Instagram on Wednesday, with an image of her infant's hand and her own.

'You are already loved beyond words,' she said in the caption.

Paris married Carter, an entrepreneur and venture capitalist, in 2021.

'It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other,' Hilton said in a statement.

The pair had earlier revealed they were undergoing IVF, and hoped to have two or three children.

