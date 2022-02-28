Drag Star Adore Delano Reveals What We'll See On Her Aussie Tour

Adore Delano is a name that fans of RuPaul's Drag Race know well. A standout performer on the show, Adore carved out a career as an incredible live act and all-round drag star.

Adore has now announced her world tour and that includes a few dates down under!

Hear what the performer told Entertainment Reporter Justin Hill we can expect at her show.

Tickets for Adore's show go on sale on March 2nd.

Thursday 10th November - MELBOURNE - The Croxton Friday 11th November - BRISBANE - The Triffid Saturday 12th November - SYDNEY - The Metro

Get all of your ticket details for the 'Party Your World Tour' here.

