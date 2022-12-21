The Fan Interaction That Changed Dua Lipa Forever

We know Dua Lipa is one of the world's biggest superstars – conquering the globe with her Future Nostalgia album and tour.

However one of Dua's earliest hits was one that helped her discover what she thinks about her songs is different to how fans interpret them.

Hotter Than Hell was one of Dua's earliest co-writes, released as a single in 2017.

"I was in Stockholm and a fan said 'this song made me feel really empowered so thank you very much'," Dua says in Behind the Hits. "When I wrote Hotter Than Hell it didn't really come from a very confident place. But I wrote it in order to make myself feel comfortable."

Hear the full story behind Dua's change of mind on Behind the Hits below...

