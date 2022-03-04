Drag Race's Maxi Shield Reveals Her Map Of 'Big Love'

Ahead of the 2022 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, our very own RuPaul's Drag Race: Down Under queen Maxi Shield has revealed her map of 'Big Love'.

Maxi has teamed up with MINI Australia to share big love and that includes locations that are special to her. Ranging from her local coffee spot to the bar she first ever performed at!

She caught up with Entertainment Reporter Justin Hill to give him the low down...

Maxi isn't the only one with a map, other friends of MINI Australia like Neale Whitaker and Anna Polyviou have also shared their special locations, you can check out the full map here.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!