Tyga Reveals Diddy Has A NIGHTCLUB In His Backyard!

As an international superstar, it kind of comes with the territory that you get to meet and hang out with some pretty cool people.

That's exactly the case for Tyga who revealed some wild stories when he caught up with Mike E and Emma on RnB Fridays Radio.

According to Tyga, Aussie women are the best-looking in the world, he finds dating someone in the industry to be easier AND Diddy has the wildest parties and even has a nightclub in his backyard!

Listen to the full chat below...

Catch up on more Mike E and Emma on RnB Fridays Radio below!