Drag Race Star Alyssa Edwards Reveals What She Looks For In A Performer

She's an international icon and drag superstar and RuPaul's Drag Race LEGEND Alyssa Edwards made her way to Australia recently to be the special guest judge at the 2022 Pole Icon competition at Luna Park.

As Alyssa made her way to the venue in a limo, Entertainment Reporter Justin Hill caught up with her to talk about what qualities she looks for in a performer (aspiring drag queens take note)!

Alyssa has appeared in her own Netflix show 'Dancing Queen' in addition to RuPaul's Drag Race Season 5, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 2, The Bachelorette and MORE!

Edwards flew to Australia to partake as a judge on Pole Icon, a spectacular premier championship featuring Australia’s best pole dancers, created by Pole Theatre Professional Champion, charity fundraiser and TV star Chilli Rox. If you want to see the show (including Alyssa's performance) you can live stream it and book a class at Chilli's studio here.

