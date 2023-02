Last night saw the finale of The Bachelors and we have since discovered there's only one couple left standing, Jed and Alesia.

Ironically, the rumours were RIFE that Jed was 'acting single' after shooting the show, so when he and Alesia caught up with Mike E and Emma on RNB Fridays Radio, he had a thing or two to say about it!

