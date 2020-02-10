Win The Ultimate Staycation To Support This Bushfire Affected Community

Our mates the South Coast have had a rough summer with the bushfires.

It’s time to plan a road trip and enjoy one of the gems of the Shoalhaven. Listen to 104.1 2DayFM because we have your chance to win a staycation at the beautiful Bannisters Pavilion in Mollymook with 2DayFM’s 40 Before 40.

Destination Mollymook. A cute little coastal town about 3 hours drive from Sydney. The drive itself is visually beautiful once you hit the beautiful fields around Berry. Make a little detour to this town for some delicious treats.

Your travels will take you thru historic Milton, about 10 minutes from Mollymook.

It has an adorable main street with original buildings and some beautiful shops catering all sorts of delights from clothes, homewares and gourmet produce. If the drive has built up your appetite stop at The Heritage Bakery.

You can’t miss this old little homestead on the corner of the highway. With over 50 years of experience, there is a reason why they have won so many awards. All butter puff pastry is made from scratch every day paired with your favourite fillings; you won’t be able to stop at one (I managed two!) Pop on in and see the friendly staff and support this local institution! Find out more about Milton here.

Once you reach your destination you will be welcomed with open arms. The lovely people in Mollymook add to this beautiful spot. Depending on the type of break you are on, there is something for everyone from beautiful beaches, walks, restaurants, experiences and more.

BANNISTERS PAVILLON

Get set to stay at Mollymook’s newest hot spot. This boutique hotel has stylish, beach-chic rooms and suites only a short walk away from the beach.

The rooms are huge with comfy beds and pillows, a stunning bathroom with lux body products, TV if you’re feeling like Netflix and chilling and a balcony to just sit and enjoy nature.

This place has a laid-back vibe yet beautiful settings and staff.

The rooftop is the place you’ll want to spend most of your time!!! Get set to laze in the sun on a deck chair and drift away as their staff whip up one of their delicious cocktails.

There is a pool that is the perfect temperature year-round. The Rooftop Bar and Grill has a scrumptious menu, you will have a tough time deciding what to order, you will want it all! This is also the place you enjoy a complimentary buffet breakfast every morning.

Think fresh salmon, breads, cheese, coffee and you can get items made to order. On Sundays, they have free live music. Such a vibe at 87 Tallwood Ave, Mollymook Beach

RICK STEIN AT BANNISTERS BY THE SEA

A trip to Mollymook is not complete without a meal at the stunning Rick Stein Restaurant.

This is hands down is the best seafood I have had in my life. Freshly caught local produce, lovingly prepared and beautiful presented, Rick and Sarah have created this laid back yet luxurious place.

Combined this with an epic wine list and friendly service, you are in for an unforgettable experience. From their fish and chips, fish pie, to ‘Fruits De Mer’ (think seafood platter with a French flair) your taste buds will be loving every minute.

Make sure you book your table, so you do not miss out. They are located at 191 Mitchell Parade, Mollymook Beach.

DAY SPA AT BANNISTERS BY THE SEA

It is time to treat yourself! Leave all your worries behind and melt away your stress at the indulgent Day Spa at Bannisters by The Sea.

From hot stone massages to facials, body cocoons, manis or pedis, give your body the pampering it deserves.

Or why not spoil your other half with a couple’s treatment or plan a gals pamper session.

Visit 191 Mitchell Parade, Mollymook Beach.

CUPITT’S ESTATE

A visit to Mollymook isn’t complete without a visit to this winery, brewery, fromagerie, restaurant and wedding venue.

This family-run winery and micro-brewery make a drop for everyone, from white to red, Moscato, bubbles and beer.

They have wine-tasting and a cellar door because you will want to take home a bottle or two, trust me. I highly recommend having an afternoon of wine tasting paired with the local cheese board. The view over rolling vineyards will take your breath away. Heaven.

Grab a taxi and head to 58 Washburton Rd, Ulladulla

ACTIVITIES

Mollymook has lots of activities for all levels.

You can walk go for a cruisy walk along the soft sands of the beach and just enjoy the scenery, have a round of golf at Mollymook Golf Club, go fishing or if you love a good walk check out some of the trails nearby.

Pigeon House Mountain is a 5km hike for those adventure seekers. Check with the National Parks to ensure that is it safe and open.

Burrill Lake is another popular destination if you want to go sailing, canoeing, kayaking and paddle-boarding.

FISH N CHIPS

When you are on the South Coast, feasting on fresh fish and chips on the beach is a must-do.

There are lots to of places to choose from, but my pick is The Fish Shop at Burrill Lake.

The friendly staff serve up quick, freshly cooked to perfection food. It’ll be crunchy and crispy on the outside, nice and tender on the inside. *Drools thinking about it* You can also pick up fresh as prawns and oysters.

This is where you will find all the locals feasting so enter 107 Princes Highway into your GPS.

So, how do you win?

All you gotta do to is listen to 2DayFM from 6am & all day while you work and call 13 10 60 to spin 2DayFM’s Wheel.

If the wheel lands on your birthday month you will win this incredible experience!

For more information, click here.

It’s that simple, no standby lists - you instantly win, good luck everyone!

