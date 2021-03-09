Variety Spin 4 Kids 2021

Time to get on your bike Newy, Variety Spin 4 Kids is back!

Grab your work mates, gym buddies or friends’ and join in on Friday 23rd April 2021.

In previous years, Variety have raised more than $40,000 for sick, disadvantaged and special needs kids.

With your help they hope to smash this and help as many kids as possible get a fair go in life.

The Details

When: Friday 23rd April 2021

Time: 5 hour challenge – 10am – 3pm (plus after party)

Where: The Station, Newcastle

Team: 1-10 people

For more details and to register your team click here!