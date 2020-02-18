The 5 Wedding Planning Tips You Need To Know!

If you’re getting married this year, we’re sure you know JUST how stressful the process is. From picking a location to choosing the band, finalising the guest list, the wedding dress, the accommodation, the decorations… we’re getting heart palpitations just thinking about it!

We’ve put together our top five tips for planning a wedding so that you can focus on not divorcing your partner before you even marry them!

Stick to your budget

Make sure that you set yourself a clear and realistic budget and do not, we repeat do not, deviate from it. There is nothing worse than setting your heart on something and discovering you can’t afford it later down the track.

Take your time

This is meant to be a fun process, there’s no need to plan the entire wedding the week you get engaged. Enjoy the process and take the time to make those bigger decisions so you know you’ll be happy with every detail on the day.

You do you boo

You want your wedding to feel like a reflection of your relationship and who you are, so try not to make it all about the guests or pick and choose a random bunch on Pinterest trends. Don’t be afraid to make your own rules and really showcase your relationship.

Get advice

You know what they say about hindsight! Go around and ask all the people you know who have been married, ask what they loved, what they hated and what they wish they never bothered with. You’ll get some amazing insight and it might help you align your priorities to what you really want from your wedding.

Book a venue early on.

Once you have a venue, all the other little things can fall into place like catering, the transport and all the logistics. It takes a big load of stress off your shoulders once you’ve picked a date and secured a venue, then the fun stuff can start.

