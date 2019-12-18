Sydney’s Christmas Day Weather Forecast Is Out & It’s Going To Be Wet

During one of the most aggressive bushfire seasons New South Wales has ever seen, a little bit of rain is what we’ve all been praying for.

While the dry conditions and heat will keep us sweltering for majority of the season, we will see a teeny bit of relief on Christmas Day.

According to Accuweather, Sydney will see occasional rain and a thunderstorm in the morning, with otherwise mostly cloudy conditions and a max temperature of 25°C.

Although the Bureau of Meteorology’s forecast for the 25th is yet to be released, the organisation has confirmed possible showers and thunderstorms for Christmas Eve, with a high of 28°C.

We just hope it rains in the right areas!

Tomorrow temperatures are expected to reach a high of 39°C, while the Bureau has forecasted a top of of 46°C in Penrith on Saturday, potentially the highest temperature ever recorded in December.

Stay tuned for more updates.