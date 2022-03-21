Stars of Newcastle 2022

Stars of Newcastle is back for 2022 with a whole new squad of local personalities who are ready to put their talent to the test to dance for cancer!

The Stars consist of business and local community leaders who will learn to dance in 8-10 weeks with the help of dance teachers.

Get ready for a night of fun, DANCING, food, and spectacular entertainment all in the name of working towards a cancer-free future.

With 1 in 2 Australians diagnosed with cancer by the age of 85, the money raised from this event will go towards Cancer Council NSW and their world-class cancer research, prevention programs, advocacy, and support services to help those affected by cancer at every point in their journey.

For tickets or to show your support, head here.