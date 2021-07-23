See Timothèe Charlamet And Zendaya Shine In The Trailer For 'Dune'

It's the cinematic remake, the SciFi world has been waiting for. Timothèe Charlamet and Zendaya are set to appear in the 2021 reimagining of the iconic movie 'Dune' and the first main trailer is here.

The young actors are joined by names like Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin and Oscar Isaac... by the looks of this trailer, the film is set to be EPIC!

The movie has a lot to live up to with hoards of fans waiting to see the remake of the 1984 film but by the looks of it, they're in for a treat!

'Dune' hits cinemas from October 21 this year!

