SAM Collector Roadshow Will Allow Residents To Discover Community Treasures

Ever wondered where your antique home decor came from, or what that family heirloom gathering dust might be worth?

Inspired by the TV series ‘Antiques Roadshow’, SAM’s Collector Roadshow will have 3 valuation experts from Melbourne Auction House Leonard Joel who can provide insight and guidance on pieces from our community’s collections.

SAM Director Rebecca Coates said,

“We are looking forward to sharing stories and seeing some of the many treasures and discoveries that this event brings forward. In true Roadshow style, the event is sure to be part adventure, part history lesson and part gamble!”

Whether or not you have items to be valued, come along to be part of the exciting atmosphere, with a free curator's floor talk showcasing the current exhibition Collector / Collected, running from 2pm on the day.

The SAM Collector Roadshow is happening Sunday 23 February from 12-4pm at Eastbank, with the Collector / Collected Exhibition open now until March 1st at Shepparton Art Museum.

All valuation sessions must be pre-booked through the SAM website or by phoning the SAM shop on (03) 5832 9861.

Miss the show? Catch up below!