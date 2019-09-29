Run the 2019 Greater Bank Fernleigh 15

Hit106.9 is proud to partner with Greater Bank for the 2019 Fernleigh 15.

This 15km iconic run is on Sunday 20th October with entry starting at just $50.

You will pass through the suburban settings before running through the Pacific Highway tunnel linking Newcastle and Lake Macquarie before finishing at Belmont.

COURSE MAP:

Hit106.9 will cheer you on as you reach the end of your run then help you recover with free fruit, a chill out zone and some Giant Games.

You can run as an individual, as a part of a relay or even just attend the family fun zone which will be full of activities for everyone to enjoy.

For more details about this epic run and to purchase your tickets click here!