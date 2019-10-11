The Rottnest Channel Swim is BACK!

hit92.9 are proud sponsors of the 2020 South32 Rottnest Channel Swim!

On Saturday, 22 February 2020, the 19.7km channel from Cottesloe Beach to Rottnest Island will be filled with swimmers and support boats taking part in the most iconic Western Australian event.

To cheer everyone on, hit92.9 will be down at the Cottesloe start line getting swimmers pumped up before they embark on their swim. We'll also be on Rotto cheering everyone on as they make their final strokes and cross the finish line!

Some key dates to remember:

Registration for Solo Swim: 8:30am 21 st to 27 th

Registration for Duos & Teams: 8:30am 30th October until sold out, so be quick!

See you there!