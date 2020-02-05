101.9 The Fox Melbourne
Prepare Your Bellies, This New Bar Serves Up The Cheesiest Jaffles We Have Ever Seen

Legit drooling...

Foxtrot Unicorn

Honestly, if you don't love cheese are you even human?

This new underground venue, Foxtrot Unicorn is the perfect city hideaway for a few delicious cocktails in a cosy corner.

Plus they will be slinging some of the cheesiest jaffles we have seen plus apparently they have some special “jaffle crack” seasoning which has sent everyone bananas - all we can tell you is that it includes garlic butter and crusted parmesan.

And for a limited time only they are serving up a super cheesy blue cheese sauce, charred broccoli and crunchy walnut crumbs. Available from 4pm this arvo til it runs out!

Alright, enough said! We're clocking off early.

Eve Swain

9 hours ago

