Newy Businesses Still Open

The following Newy businesses are still open and need your help to keep afloat! Let's help where can Newy and shop local where possible :)

Active Diner – Medowie

Ph: 0427820520

Open 8am -2pm & 4:30pm – 7:30pm Mon, Wed, Thur

Open 8am-2pm Tuesday

Open Friday 8am-2pm & 4:30pm – 8pm

Open Saturday 8am-2pm

Takeaway and delivery at night

Al-Ol Thai Restaurant – Hunter Street

Ph: 49263345

Open Mon-Fri 11:30am-2pm & 5pm-9pm and Saturday 5pm-9pm

Takeaway and home delivery

Antojitos – Newcastle

Ph: 49253768

Open 11am-9pm Mon – Sat

Takeaway

Apollo International Hotel Newcastle

Ph: 49436733

Open Mon-Sat 2pm-8pm Served hot or heat at home

Takeaway

Beresfield Tavern – Beresfield

Ph: 49660598

Open 11:30am-2pm & 5:30pm-8pm

Takeaway

Caleo – Warners Bay

Ph: 0455722661

Open 6:15am-3pm

Takeaway and delivery

Coal River and Co – Newcastle

Ph: 49294265

Open from 5:30pm Mon-Sun

Takeaway and delivery

Club Charlestown – Charlestown

Ph: 49433766

Open 11-3pm & 4pm-7pm every day

Takeaway

DiRoma Pizza – Merewether

Ph: 49614441

Open 5pm-8:30pm

Takeaway and delivery

Don Beppino’s – Merewether

Ph: 49633969

Open Mon – Fri 5pm-9pm, Fri-Sat 2pm-9:30pm

Takeaway

Elamore Café & Grill – Elermore Vale Shopping Centre

Ph: 49511412

Open from 6:30am seven days a week

Takeaway and home delivery

Euro Patisserie – New Lambton

Ph: 49577188

Open 7am-4pm Mon-Sat & 8am-2pm Sunday

Harry’s Schnitzels – Marketown, Jesmond & The Junction

Marketown ph: 49296258

Jesmond ph: 49559293

The Junction ph: 49621773

Jesmond & Marketown: 11am-8pm

Junction: 10am-4:30pm

Takeaway

Heatherbrae Pies – Heatherbrae

Ph: 49875661

Open everyday 6am-10pm

Drive-Thru & Takeaway and home deliveries to the local area

Hotel Wangi – Wangi

Ph: 49751411

Open 5pm-8pm

Takeaway food and bottle shop

Lakeside Takeaway - Raymond Terrace

Ph: 49831581

Offering delivery

Lonestar Rib House and Brews – Glendale

Ph: 49506788

Takeaway and delivery

Masa Madre Pizza – Wickham

Ph: 0415732237

Open 5pm-9pm

Takeaway

Mayfield West Kebabs & Charcoal Chicken – Mayfield

Ph: 49682678

Open Mon-Fri 10am-8pm & Sat 10am-3pm

Takeaway

Meet – Newcastle

Ph: 49252226

Open Wed-Sun 5:30pm-9pm

Takeaway – staff will deliver your food to your car window

Michelle’s On Victoria – Mayfield

Ph: 0416194741

Open 6:30am – 5pm weekdays & 7am-2pm Saturday

Takeaway

Mr Schnitzel – Warners Bay

Ph: 49487625

Open 8am-1:50pm

Takeaway

Muchos Mexican – The Junction

Ph: 49295337

Open 5:30pm – 9pm

Takeaway

Napoli Centrale Pizza Bar – Newcastle

Ph: 40232339

Open Mon-Thu 5pm-9pm/10pm & Sat-Sun 11am-10pm

Takeaway and delivery

Newy Burger Co – Newcastle

Ph: 0438845956

Takeaway and delivery - offering reduced delivery fees

Newcastle Yacht Club (Nor East Bistro) – Wickham

Ph: 49408188

Takeaway

Peacock Palace Chinese Restaurant – Warners Bay

Ph: 49489249

Open Mon-Sun 12pm-2:30pm & 5pm-9pm

Takeaway

Rascal – Newcastle

Ph: 40472375

Open Mon-Sun 11am-9pm

Takeaway

Raw Café – Honeysuckle

Ph: 49278498

Open til 6pm

Delivery Available to limited areas

Southern Smoke Café & Catering

Ph: 0422356619

Open Mon – Fri 8am-2pm

Takeaway

Surtaj Indian Restaurant – Newcastle

Ph: 49263555

Open Mon-Fri 12-2pm & Mon – Sat 5:30pm-9:30pm

Table 1 Espresso – Merewether & Warners Bay

Merewether ph: 49633796

Warners Bay ph: 49481115

Open 7am-3pm

Takeaway & delivery

The Junction Chinese Takeaway – The Junction

Ph: 49694948

Open 11:30am-2pm (pick up only) & 4:30pm-9:30pm (pick up and delivery)

Three Bears Kitchen – Newcastle

Ph: 49294477

Open Mon-Fri 7am-3pm & Sat-Sun 8am-3pm

Takeaway and delivery

Tommy’s Asian Takeaway – Glendale

Ph: 49544388

Open for lunch and dinner

Takeaway