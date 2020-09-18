NAFA is back!

And Covid Safe!

The North Australian Festival of Arts (NAFA) will be delivered by Townsville City Council to celebrate the arts while supporting the growth of local business, rebuilding the tourism and events sector and improving economic recovery across the city.

NAFA COVID Safe will be delivered from 18 September - 25 October 2020 and will provide an opportunity for Townsville and its neighbouring communities to attend cultural and artistic events that may have been cancelled due to COVID-19 while supporting the local arts industry.

Some of the major events are:

Beauty Rich and Rare (pictured) - A vibrant, 20-minute digital work of art showcasing the flora and fauna that is unique to the continent of Australia. The visual storyline is narrated by renowned Australian personality Angela Catterns. Visitors of all ages, nationalities and backgrounds will be inspired by the extraordinary accomplishments of these courageous people from the Age of Enlightenment, whose curiosity and daring took them to Australia 250 years ago.

Wonderland Under The Stars - A pop-up open air performance space featuring circus, music, physical theatre, and fun! Arrive early to enjoy free Live and Local entertainment before and after each performance.

Art In the Park - Sign up for a 45 minute workshop and enjoy access to the free onsite entertainment, or bring your picnic blanket and join the fun for a full 1 hour 45 minute session of outdoor family friendly entertainment. Bookings are essential so don’t miss out!

To stay up to date with all announcements, register for NAFA news or visit nafa-tsv.com.au or download the program here.