Festival History

The MyState Student Film Festival was created in 2003 to nurture the creative talent of young Australians and give students the chance to develop their writing and filmmaking skills.

The MyState Student Film Festival is an artistic opportunity and open nationally for young people to showcase their talent and creativity in the visual arts. Over this time, thousands of students have entered their short films in the Festival, which has unearthed some truly amazing talent.

If you’re a primary, high school, college or university student from anywhere in Australia, we’re inviting you to make and enter your original short film in this year’s Festival. You don't have to be an experienced filmmaker to take part—all you need is an idea, your imagination, a few helpful friends, and a bit of good old-fashioned resourcefulness.

All films entered in the Festival will be judged by our panel of film industry experts and have the chance to share in thousands of dollars of cash and prizes. The winners will be announced at the Festival Awards Event on December 3rd 2019 at the Theatre Royal Hobart.

The MyState Student Film Festival is your opportunity to get out there and have a go at making your own short film. And soon, you could see your story featured as one of Australia’s biggest youth film festivals.

This website is packed with great resources and ideas to help you embark on your filmmaking adventure. So grab a camera, an iPad, your phone, your friend’s phone…whatever you can find, and get started.