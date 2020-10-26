Move Over, Christmas! Halloween Trees Are The New Thing & We're OBSESSED

I know that we're all waiting for Christmas to come, since 2020 has been an absolute write-off. But, we really can't skip to Chrissy celebrations when Halloween is upon us!

If you're a Halloween-obsessed freak like I am, then your decorations could be even more spooktacular this year, because there is a whole trend of Halloween trees doing the rounds!

Yes, HALLOWEEN TREES! Like Christmas trees, but Halloween. Ya feel? So basically, they are magical and fantastic and makes me want to do up my own.

So now I'm going to show you a bunch of photos to prove how great they are:

Jackolantern realness

Witch, please

Skeleton chic

Trick or treat madness

Broomin' beautiful

See what I mean? Absolutely INCREDIBLE.

I know Halloween isn't as big in Australia, but who said we can't get into the spooky spirit?! Brb gonna go pull out the ol' tree!

