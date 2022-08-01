Mix94.5's Masters Milk Carton Regatta 2022!

It’s back for 2022!

Mix94.5’s Breakfast team Pete, Matt & Kymba announced that following the huge success of last year’s Mix94.5 Masters Milk Carton Regatta, it will return bigger and better on Saturday November 26, 2022!

The event is a firm fan favourite on the Perth calendar, and Hillary’s Boat Harbour will again be filled to the brim with old and new fans alike, competing for a chance to win some serious cash and of course raise a carton of iconic WA-made Masters flavoured milk!

Teams need to build their vessels made entirely of Masters milk cartons, to then race for the chance to win some whopping prize money and the ultimate bragging rights as the newest Regatta champion. This year’s event will focus on both speed AND design. There will be three race categories, giving WA residents even more opportunity to be involved in the nostalgic event:

• Family (family groups)

• Friends (community/work/sports groups)

• Fast (based on speed) Prize money will be:

• Best Design - $5,000

• Best Design runner up - $2,000

• Best Design third place - $1,000

The winner of each race, based on speed, will also score $1,000 in each category.

All prizes will be voted by the big crowd of Perth residents who attend the event. So, it’s time to get preparations underway!

Pete could barely contain his excitement: "As a kid I remember being part of the crowd watching on as these spectacular crafts made of hopes, dreams, and cardboard milk cartons launched into the ocean! After last year’s successful event, we’re so excited to take part in such a loved Perth event once again. “The spectacle of course, is in the design.”

Sharon Winton, Marketing Director, Bega Dairy & Drinks, said: ”Masters is WA’s number one selling flavoured milk brand, Aussie owned and locally made in Bentley, Perth and locals have loved drinking it for over 50 years. The Regatta is just as iconic in Perth, and we’re delighted to bring the community together and to see what creative vessels the teams create this year when fuelled by Masters!”

Lock it in your diary...

Mix94.5's Masters Regatta:

Saturday November 26, 2022

10am-1pm Mix94.5 Broadcast Live, Carnival Rides and giveaways

10.15am Pete, Matt & Kymba race Masters

11.30am Main races

Masters, Proudly Aussie owned and made right here in Bentley, Perth for over 50 years.