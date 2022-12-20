Maz & Matty's Best Of The Central Coast
As Voted By You!
Maz & Matty were on on the hunt for the BEST of the Central Coast!
We asked you to cast your vote each day for your favourite go-to spots and hidden gems.
Here are your BEST of The Central Coast as voted by YOU
Central Coast’s Best Schnitty - Budgewoi Corner Store
Central Coast’s Best Fish & Chips - Coastal & Co Takeaway, Mannering Park
Central Coast’s Best Beach – Hargreaves Beach
Central Coast’s Best Bowlo - Ettalong Bowling Club
Central Coast’s Best Bar / Club – Bay Road Brewing, Gosford
Central Coast’s Best Burger - Anthony's Seafood & Burgers, Kincumber
Central Coast’s Best Coffee – Snak A Take Takeaway & Café, Tuggerah
Central Coast’s Best Gym – F45 Tumbi Umbi
Central Coast’s Best Barber / Hairdresser – El Reapers Barber Shop, Long Jetty
Central Coast’s Best Pub – The Tall Timbers Hotel, Ourimbah
Central Coast’s Best Junior Sports Team – Chicken Nuggets – U/10 Girls, Central Coast Oztag
Central Coast’s Best Café – Duck Duck Moose Wyong
Central Coast’s Best Butchery – Car Park Butchery, Toukley
Central Coast’s Best Pizza – Rhondas Bar & Restaurant, Terrigal
Central Coast’s Best Takeaway – Kaino’s Seafood & Burgers, Long Jetty
Central Coast’s Best Bakery – Bakehouse Cafe, Gorokan
Central Coast's Best Park - Bill Soheir Dinosaur Park, Ourimbah
Central Coast’s Best Meat Pie – Brown Suagr Bakery, Forresters Beach
Central Coast’s Best Live Music Venue – Drifters Wharf, Gosford
Central Coast’s Best Suburb - Norah Head