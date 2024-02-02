Join us at Mandurah Crab Fest

The much-loved Channel 7 Mandurah Crab Fest is back!

Celebrate in the City of Mandurah on March Saturday 16 - Sunday 17, 2024.

Channel 7 Mandurah Crab Fest is one of WA’s favourite food and music festivals and it’s a jam-packed weekend for the whole family. There’s more than just crabs…delicious food, cooking demonstrations, celebrities, fireworks, live music and free entertainment all weekend. PLUS see headline acts the Potbellez and Pacific Avenue perform live on Mandurah’s eastern foreshore!

You can enjoy unique ticketed experiences including cocktail masterclasses and beer yoga on Mandurah’s eastern foreshore or kick start your Crab Fest’s weekend at the exclusive Masquerade Sundowner - Tickets are on sale now.

Check out the program online and start planning your weekend...don't forget its really easy to get there by train and shuttle!!

Channel 7 Mandurah Crab Fest is proudly supported by Perth's Mix94.5.

Find out more at crabfest.com.au