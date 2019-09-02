Hobart Hurricanes Home Games

Catch all the action!

2 September 2019

Article heading image for Hobart Hurricanes Home Games

Hobart Hurricanes

2019- 2020 Fixture

Blundstone Arena

Tasmania! Get out your purple jerseys and get along to support The Hobart Hurricanes who represent Tassie in Australia’s Big Bash League. Make sure to get your tickets so that you can cheer on our local team playing on home soil.

A list of upcoming matches:

Friday 22 November   

7:10pm

Blundstone Arena

WBBL Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat

 

Saturday 23 November

7:10pm

Blundstone Arena

WBBL Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers

 

Tuesday 24 December

2:45pm

Blundstone Arena

Hurricanes vs Renegades

 

Friday 3 January

7:10pm

Blundstone Arena

Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat

 

Monday 13 January

7:10pm

Blundstone Arena

Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers

 

Friday 24 January

6:10pm

Blundstone Arena

Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder

 

For more information and to grab your tickets head to: https://www.hobarthurricanes.com.au/fixtures

Hobart
cricket
big bash
Hobartcricketbig bash
Listen Live!
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs