HitGV969WhatsOn 2019

Hit 96.9 – proudly supporting the Goulburn Valley
#ThisIsTheGV - Triple M 95.3 CLICK HERE to add your event to our list.
ASHEfest 2019
Wednesday 11th to Friday 13th September from 9am - 4pm @ Rumbalara Football Netball Club, 20 Mercury Drive, Shepparton
Charity Plant Sale
Saturday, 21st September from 8am - 3pm @ Peppermill Inn, 7900 Goulburn Valley Hwy Kialla.
Euroa Farmers Market - Every 3rd Saturday of the Month
Saturday, 21st September from 9am to 1pm @ 19 Kirkland Ave, Euroa
St. Georges Road Community Drive-In
Saturday, 21 September from 6pm – 9:30pm @ Victory Park, 56-58 St Georges Road, Shepparton
Rushworth Easter Heritage Market
Sunday 21 September 2019 @ Village Green, High Street, Rushworth
Echuca Farmers Market
Sunday 21 September from 8am – 12noon @ Alton Reserve, Hare Street, Echuca
Rushworth Machinery Preservation Club Bush dance Fundraiser
Sunday 21 September from 7pm – 11pm @ Rushworth Shire hall, Rushworth
Fashion Parade presented by Black Pepper
Wednesday, 25 September from 1:30pm @ East Shepparton Bowls Club, Zurcas Lane.
Ticket price $10. Raffle and afternoon tea
Tickets available from Pamela Hueston
0421 515 059
Murchison Meteorite 50th Anniversary
Friday, 27th to Sunday, 29th September from 11am - 4pm @ Murchison
Jirgarre Jammin
Sunday 28 September from 10:30am @ Girgarre Town Hall, Winter Road, Girgarre
Rushworth Town Market
Sunday 28 September from 8:30am – 12:30pm @ Rochester Skate Park/Market Precinct & Rochester Shire Hall
Mooroopna Football Netball Club - AFL Grand Final Breakfast
Saturday 28th September from 7:30am - 11:00am. $70 tickets, Major Prize $1,000
Guest Speaker Gilbert McAdam
Special guest Amaze 'O' the Magician
Contact Norm Davis 0402 176 499
Goulburn Valley Orchid Club - Spring Spectacular
Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th September from 9am @ Kialla Paceway, Goulburn Valley Hwy, Kialla
Entry $5, Light Luncheon, Morning Tea and Afternoon Tea available.
Deni Ute Muster 2019
Thursday, 3rd to Sunday, 6th October from 12noon to 10pm @ Conargo Road, Deniliquin
Soroptimists Pop Up Shop/Garage Sale
Thursday, 3rd October from 9:30am at rear of Belbico, Opposite Bunnings, Benalla Road, Shepparton
East Shepparton Bowls Club Supper Dance Fundrasier
Saturday 5th October from 7:30pm @ East Shepparton Bowls Club, Shepaprton
Featuring No Big Deal
Table booking available: Val 0409 605 926
Australian National Show and Shine - Euroa
Sunday, 6th October from 8am - 3:30pm @ Seven Creeks Park, Euroa
Soroptimists Oak's Day Luncheon
Thursday, 7th October from 12noon @ The Sherbourne Terrace, 109 Wyndham Street, Shepparton
"Singin in the Rain"- Seniors Week Event
Tuesday, 08 October 2019 from 11:30am to 2:45pm @ Numurkah Town Hall
Downton Abbey viewing for G.V.Health Extended Care AUX
Thursday, 10 October from 12pm @ Village Cinema Shepparton
Boxed Lunch at 12pm Film at 1pm. Tickets $25
Tickets available from Mimma's Hair Salon - 5831 8220
Or Lolene 5821 9782
143rd Annual Shepparton Show
Friday, 11th to Saturday, 12th October from 10am to 10pm @ Shepparton Showgrounds, 301 High Street, Shepparton
Shepparton Chamber of Commerce & Industry Business Awards 2019
Friday, 11th October from 6pm - 11pm @ Riverlinks, 70 Welsford Street, Shepparton
Merrigum Car & Bike Show
Saturday, 12th October from 9am @ Merrigum
Fame The Musical
From Friday 18th to Sunday 20th October, 7:30pm or 2pm starts @ Wetside Performing Arts Centre, Echuca Road, Mooroopna
Gold Chisel at The East
Saturday, 19th October from 8pm @ Railway Hotel Murchison
2019 HSCCA Statesman Nationals
Saturday, 19th to Sunday, 20th October from 10am to 3pm @ Shepparton Motor Museum & Collectibles, 7717 Goulburn Valley Hwy, Shepparton
Euroa Farmers Market - Every 3rd Saturday of the Month
Saturday, 19th October from 9am to 1pm @ 19 Kirkland Ave, Euroa
Nathalia Fire Brigade Motorcycle Show
Sunday, 20th October from 8am - 5pm @ Nathalia Recreational Reserve, Park Street, Nathalia
Tatura Show and Shine
Sunday, 20th October from 9am - 3pm @ Tatura Racecourse, Ross St, Tatura
GV BRaIN presents Dinner with Chhyka
Wednesday, 23rd October from 6pm - 9:30pm @ The Woolshed at Emerald Park, 7719 Goulburn Valley Hwy, Kialla
OUT in the OPEN Festival
Thursday, 31 October - Wednesday, 6 November @ Shepparton
Land Of Plenty 2019
Saturday, 2nd November from 10:30am - 10:30pm @ Shepparton Showgrounds, Shepparton
Carinval Day OUTintheOPEN Festival
Sunday, 3 November from 10:30am to 4:30pm @ Queens Gardens, Cnr Wyndham & Nixon Street, Shepparton
CoolHeads Young Driver Program
Wednesday, 13 November from 6:30pm @ Harder Auditorium GoTAFE, Fryers Street Shepparton
Show Us Ya Wheels, 2019
Sunday, 1st December from 7am - 2pm @ Numurkah Showgrounds, Tunnock Rd, Numurkah
Shepparton Christmas Track Carnival
Saturday, 28th December from 1pm @ Shepparton Velodrome, Packham St, Shepparton