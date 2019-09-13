HitGV969WhatsOn 2019

Hit 96.9 – proudly supporting the Goulburn Valley

ASHEfest 2019



Wednesday 11th to Friday 13th September from 9am - 4pm @ Rumbalara Football Netball Club, 20 Mercury Drive, Shepparton

Charity Plant Sale

Saturday, 21st September from 8am - 3pm @ Peppermill Inn, 7900 Goulburn Valley Hwy Kialla.

Euroa Farmers Market - Every 3rd Saturday of the Month

Saturday, 21st September from 9am to 1pm @ 19 Kirkland Ave, Euroa

St. Georges Road Community Drive-In

Saturday, 21 September from 6pm – 9:30pm @ Victory Park, 56-58 St Georges Road, Shepparton

Rushworth Easter Heritage Market

Sunday 21 September 2019 @ Village Green, High Street, Rushworth

Echuca Farmers Market

Sunday 21 September from 8am – 12noon @ Alton Reserve, Hare Street, Echuca

Rushworth Machinery Preservation Club Bush dance Fundraiser

Sunday 21 September from 7pm – 11pm @ Rushworth Shire hall, Rushworth

Fashion Parade presented by Black Pepper

Wednesday, 25 September from 1:30pm @ East Shepparton Bowls Club, Zurcas Lane.

Ticket price $10. Raffle and afternoon tea

Tickets available from Pamela Hueston

0421 515 059

Murchison Meteorite 50th Anniversary

Friday, 27th to Sunday, 29th September from 11am - 4pm @ Murchison

Jirgarre Jammin

Sunday 28 September from 10:30am @ Girgarre Town Hall, Winter Road, Girgarre

Rushworth Town Market

Sunday 28 September from 8:30am – 12:30pm @ Rochester Skate Park/Market Precinct & Rochester Shire Hall

Mooroopna Football Netball Club - AFL Grand Final Breakfast

Saturday 28th September from 7:30am - 11:00am. $70 tickets, Major Prize $1,000

Guest Speaker Gilbert McAdam

Special guest Amaze 'O' the Magician

Contact Norm Davis 0402 176 499

Goulburn Valley Orchid Club - Spring Spectacular

Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th September from 9am @ Kialla Paceway, Goulburn Valley Hwy, Kialla

Entry $5, Light Luncheon, Morning Tea and Afternoon Tea available.

Deni Ute Muster 2019

Thursday, 3rd to Sunday, 6th October from 12noon to 10pm @ Conargo Road, Deniliquin

Soroptimists Pop Up Shop/Garage Sale

Thursday, 3rd October from 9:30am at rear of Belbico, Opposite Bunnings, Benalla Road, Shepparton

East Shepparton Bowls Club Supper Dance Fundrasier

Saturday 5th October from 7:30pm @ East Shepparton Bowls Club, Shepaprton

Featuring No Big Deal

Table booking available: Val 0409 605 926

Australian National Show and Shine - Euroa

Sunday, 6th October from 8am - 3:30pm @ Seven Creeks Park, Euroa

Soroptimists Oak's Day Luncheon

Thursday, 7th October from 12noon @ The Sherbourne Terrace, 109 Wyndham Street, Shepparton

"Singin in the Rain"- Seniors Week Event

Tuesday, 08 October 2019 from 11:30am to 2:45pm @ Numurkah Town Hall

Downton Abbey viewing for G.V.Health Extended Care AUX



Thursday, 10 October from 12pm @ Village Cinema Shepparton

Boxed Lunch at 12pm Film at 1pm. Tickets $25

Tickets available from Mimma's Hair Salon - 5831 8220

Or Lolene 5821 9782

143rd Annual Shepparton Show

Friday, 11th to Saturday, 12th October from 10am to 10pm @ Shepparton Showgrounds, 301 High Street, Shepparton

Shepparton Chamber of Commerce & Industry Business Awards 2019

Friday, 11th October from 6pm - 11pm @ Riverlinks, 70 Welsford Street, Shepparton

Merrigum Car & Bike Show

Saturday, 12th October from 9am @ Merrigum



Fame The Musical

From Friday 18th to Sunday 20th October, 7:30pm or 2pm starts @ Wetside Performing Arts Centre, Echuca Road, Mooroopna

Gold Chisel at The East

Saturday, 19th October from 8pm @ Railway Hotel Murchison

2019 HSCCA Statesman Nationals

Saturday, 19th to Sunday, 20th October from 10am to 3pm @ Shepparton Motor Museum & Collectibles, 7717 Goulburn Valley Hwy, Shepparton

Euroa Farmers Market - Every 3rd Saturday of the Month

Saturday, 19th October from 9am to 1pm @ 19 Kirkland Ave, Euroa

Nathalia Fire Brigade Motorcycle Show

Sunday, 20th October from 8am - 5pm @ Nathalia Recreational Reserve, Park Street, Nathalia

Tatura Show and Shine

Sunday, 20th October from 9am - 3pm @ Tatura Racecourse, Ross St, Tatura

GV BRaIN presents Dinner with Chhyka

Wednesday, 23rd October from 6pm - 9:30pm @ The Woolshed at Emerald Park, 7719 Goulburn Valley Hwy, Kialla

OUT in the OPEN Festival

Thursday, 31 October - Wednesday, 6 November @ Shepparton

Land Of Plenty 2019

Saturday, 2nd November from 10:30am - 10:30pm @ Shepparton Showgrounds, Shepparton

Carinval Day OUTintheOPEN Festival

Sunday, 3 November from 10:30am to 4:30pm @ Queens Gardens, Cnr Wyndham & Nixon Street, Shepparton

CoolHeads Young Driver Program

Wednesday, 13 November from 6:30pm @ Harder Auditorium GoTAFE, Fryers Street Shepparton

Show Us Ya Wheels, 2019

Sunday, 1st December from 7am - 2pm @ Numurkah Showgrounds, Tunnock Rd, Numurkah

Shepparton Christmas Track Carnival

Saturday, 28th December from 1pm @ Shepparton Velodrome, Packham St, Shepparton