Here's The Official Christmas Day Forecast For Brisbane This Year
Come on, sun!
It's going to be classically warm this Christmas Day according to BOM's official forecast for the festive period!
With a top of 33 degrees and a possible shower (40 percent chance) by the day's end we think you'll be able to enjoy a swim, some backyard cricket AND a little end of the day relief with the rain!
Check out the forecast for the next 7 days here.
Merry Christmas, all!
