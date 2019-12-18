Here's The Official Christmas Day Forecast For Brisbane This Year

It's going to be classically warm this Christmas Day according to BOM's official forecast for the festive period!

With a top of 33 degrees and a possible shower (40 percent chance) by the day's end we think you'll be able to enjoy a swim, some backyard cricket AND a little end of the day relief with the rain!

Check out the forecast for the next 7 days here.

Merry Christmas, all!

