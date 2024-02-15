HBF Run for a Reason, Sunday 19 May, 2024

HBF Run for a Reason is happening on Sunday 19 May, 2024!

Enter today at hbfrun.com.au to be part of this iconic Perth event!

If you are an HBF member you can save 20% on your entry fee, plus, enter before Thursday 29 February, 2024 to take advantage of early bird pricing.

With energy bigger than the Swan, this is a day full of fun, fitness, fundraising and entertainment. Plus, every entry includes the official HBF Run for a Reason t-shirt* and finish line medal!!

Get ready to hit the street with three distances to choose from – CommBank 4km, Specsavers 12km or the Brooks Half Marathon – each jam packed with course entertainment to keep you motivated every step of the way.

HBF Run for a Reason has helped raise more than $11 million over 11 years, for over 200 charities. You can make a big difference by raising money for a charity close to your heart or support one of our hero charities – Cancer Council WA, Diabetes WA, Lifeline WA or the Heart Foundation. This is community spirit at its best and it’s why HBF has been running this event for the WA community since 2010. Run, walk or wheel for a reason close to your heart or just to get your heart pumping. What’s your reason?

1 day, 100s of reasons, 1000s of legends!

Proudly supported by Perth's Mix94.5

*while stock lasts