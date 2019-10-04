Eurydice Dixon’s Killer Has Filed An Appeal Against His Life Sentence

The man who murdered Eurydice Dixon in June of last year has lodged an appeal against his life sentence.

The Victorian Supreme Court has revealed that Jaymes Todd filed his application on Monday after pleading guilty to the murder and rape of the 22-year-old on the 13th June 2018.

When he was handed his life sentence with 35-year non-parole period in early September, Justice Stephen Kaye described his actions as “categorically evil.”

At the time, Kaye was certain that Todd would not walk free from prison until his non-parole period was served.

