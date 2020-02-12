Entertainment

In the Air

The Roulettes

The Roulettes are the Royal Australian Air Force's aerobatic display team. They were established in 1970 following the success of earlier teams, the Red Sales and Telstars.

Roulette displays are flown all around Australia and consist of a number of manoeuvres flown in various formations at low level. They are an extension of formation, aerobatics, low level flying, and airmanship skills, taught to Air Force pilots and developed throughout their career.

The Roulettes fly as low as 250 feet (80 m) at speeds of up to 370 knots to 685km/h and pilots can experience up to 6 ‘G', or 6 times, the force of gravity during a display. Flying as close as three metres apart, the team showcases the level of visual judgement and hand-eye coordination that pilots in the Air Force are able to achieve.

@AusAirForce

On the Stage

RICKI-LEE

Ricki-Lee is an ARIA nominated singer/songwriter and has sold over 1 Million records and her music and videos have earned well over 25million streams since Australia fell in love with her in 2004, when she appeared on Australian Idol at the age of 18. The multi-platinum selling artist has enjoyed continued success in Australia and around the world over the last 14 years - achieving 3x #1’s on the ARIA Chart and UK Club Chart, 7x Top10 Singles and another 8x Top40 Hits on the ARIA Singles Chart as well as 3x Top10 Albums on the ARIA Chart and a Top10 Album on Japan’s Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

@therickilee

DJ HORIZON

Horizon is Australia’s #1 RNB DJ, headlining Australia’s largest music festival ‘RnB Fridays Live’.

Having supported Usher, Tyga, Rita Ora, Lil Uzi Vert, Jason Derulo, Nelly, A$AP Rocky, Jeremih, Kid Ink, Ja Rule, Miguel, Fabulous, Big Sean, Omarion, Fatman Scoop, Lupe Fiasco, B.O.B, YG, Ty Dolla $ign & many more.

Horizon is the go to DJ for world class events including the Formula 1 Grand Prix & Australian Open.

Horizon become the official DJ for Austereo’s iconic "RNB Fridays” broadcasted nationally on the HIT network to over a million people. The partnership even saw Horizon perform at Fox Fm's "World Famous Rooftop” with the Grammy award winning pop duo of Macklemore & Ryan Lewis. After touring with Lil Uzi Vert Horizon took over Triple J for their ‘Friday Mix Up’.

Horizons weekly club schedule reads like a where’s where of Australia’s most profile clubs and really thats no surprise considering his sets are full of the best RnB, Hip Hop and Party jams.

@dj_Horizon