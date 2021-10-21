Disturbing New Clue Revealed In Search For Missing Toddler Cleo Smith

Cleo Smith (left) pictured in sleep suit she was wearing when she was last seen.

The movements of nearly 20 sex offenders in Western Australia are being tracked by police as the search for missing toddler Cleo Smith reaches it's 6th day.

Inspector Jon Munday revealed yesterday that Cleo Smith was too short to reach the zipper of the tent on the morning she disappeared. A revelation echoed by a leading detective who worked on the investigation into the abduction of British child Madeliene McCann. Detectives are now looking closely at the possibility she was abducted.

Four-year-old Cleo vanished from the remote Blowholes camping grounds near Carnarvon on WA’s remote Northwest coast.

She was last seen by her parents inside the family’s tent at the camping site at 1:30 am when she asked for a drink of water. She was in a red and black sleeping bag and was wearing a pink/purple one-piece sleep-suit with a blue and yellow pattern. Cleo is approximately 110 centimetres tall with honey blonde coloured hair and hazel eyes.

When her mother and stepfather woke up at about 6:30 am she had vanished and the tent zipper leaving the entrance was wide open.

After a massive land, sea and air search across the area, police are desperate for any members of the public to come forward with any CCTV or dashcam footage taken from the area which could help them find people from the campsite they don’t already know about.

They are also looking into a camper’s report of a car heard screeching at about 3 am, shortly after Cleo was last seen. The report was just one of several from campers who observed odd activities and noises overnight.

Mr Gaunt said police were not in a position to exclusively rule the car tyre noises in or out as a crucial part of the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 131 444.

