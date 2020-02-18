Disney On Ice - Dare to Dream

Our favorite show is coming back to Newcastle Entertainment Center 10 - 12 July, 2020!

Celebrate what’s possible as six Disney heroines spark the courage inside us all. Fearless Belle befriends the enchanted castle staff and uncovers the Beast’s gentleness. Cinderella is determined to make her wish come true, and Rapunzel goes to great lengths to realize her dream. See Moana on a quest with Maui to save her island and find her own identity, while Anna’s devotion to her sister Elsa sets her on a journey to stop an eternal winter. Now featuring a musical guest appearance from Coco and a Winnie the Pooh pre-show!

The Time & Dates for Newcastle are:

July 10 - 11am & 2:30pm

July 11 - 10am, 1:30pm & 5:30pm

July 12 - 10am & 1:30pm