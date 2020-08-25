CoolHeads To Teach Young Drivers About Road Safety In Virtual Event

CoolHeads is going live tomorrow night with their Young Driver Program to educate you on safe driving.

Local police and other emergency services, community groups and media will come together to help participants understand more about reducing road trauma and improving safety.

"No young driver has immunity from exposure to road trauma - our aim tomorrow night is to motivate young drivers to reduce the risk by removing distraction and poor decisions."

The event will be held on the Eyewatch - Greater Shepparton Police Service Area Facebook page from 7pm on Wednesday 26 August.

Miss the show? Catch up below...

